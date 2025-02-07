Alabama puts man to death for a 1991 murder in the nation's fourth execution using nitrogen gas

ATMORE: An Alabama man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment as she slept was put to death Thursday evening in the nation’s fourth execution using nitrogen gas.

Demetrius Frazier, 52, was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. at a south Alabama prison for his murder conviction in the 1991 rape and killing of Pauline Brown, 41.

It was the first execution in Alabama this year and the third in the U.S. in 2025, following a lethal injection Wednesday in Texas and another last Friday in South Carolina.

“First of all, I want to apologize to the family and friends of Pauline Brown. What happened to Pauline Brown should have never happened,” Frazier said in his final words. He also criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for what he called her failure to step in following appeals for him to be returned to serve out a previous life sentence in her state.

“My last word. I love everybody on death row. Detroit Strong," he said.