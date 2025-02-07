Two dead after small plane crashes into bus in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO: Two killed and six people injured Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue in Brazil's economic capital Sao Paulo, narrowly escaping heavy traffic and skidding into a bus, authorities said.

The plane, carrying two people, slid hundreds of meters along the avenue, passing in front of a queue of dozens of vehicles waiting at a traffic light, according to images shown in local media.

The aircraft then hit a bus and exploded. The pilot and a passenger were killed in the accident, which happened shortly after the King Air F90 took off from the Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights. Six people were injured, said firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.

The passengers of the bus managed to escape, some of whom were left with "bruises." A passing motorcyclist also fell and received medical attention.