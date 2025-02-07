WhatsApp hack alert: journalists and activists targeted by 'zero-click' spyware

WhatsApp has revealed that nearly 100 individuals across more than two dozen countries have fallen victim to a sophisticated hacking tool, developed by Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions. Among the targeted individuals were journalists and members of civil society, raising alarm about the growing threat to personal privacy and freedom of expression. The spyware, which is marketed to government clients, was allegedly used under the guise of tackling crime and enhancing national security.
Zero-Click Hack: A Stealthy and Dangerous Attack
According to the report by Economic Times, One of the most concerning aspects of this hack is the use of a "zero-click" exploit, which means the victims were not required to click on any malicious links or attachments. Paragon's spyware infiltrated users’ devices with no interaction from the victims, making it a particularly stealthy and dangerous form of attack. Once compromised, the spyware grants hackers full access to the device, including encrypted messages, posing a significant threat to personal and professional security.
WhatsApp officials confirmed the breach, which was initially detected in December. They reported that approximately 90 users were targeted, including several high-profile figures based in Europe. While WhatsApp has not disclosed the specific identities of those affected, it is known that journalists and activists were among the victims.
WhatsApp's Response and Ongoing Investigation
WhatsApp has since intervened to disrupt the hacking attempt, taking immediate steps to protect the affected users. The company has referred the matter to the Canadian-based internet watchdog group Citizen Lab, which specialises in tracking spyware attacks. While WhatsApp has not revealed the exact details of how it identified Paragon Solutions as the source of the attack, it has confirmed that law enforcement and industry partners are actively involved in the investigation.
The social messaging platform also issued a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon Solutions, highlighting the severity of the breach and demanding that the company stop its harmful activities. A WhatsApp spokesperson commented, “We are continuing to protect people’s ability to communicate privately,” emphasising the company's commitment to user security.
Concerns Over the Commercial Spyware Industry
The discovery of Paragon’s spyware highlights the broader concerns surrounding the rise of mercenary spyware, a growing industry that has attracted increasing attention from researchers and privacy advocates. John Scott-Railton, a researcher at Citizen Lab, told Reuters, that this is a "reminder that mercenary spyware continues to proliferate." He added that the spyware attacks follow familiar patterns of misuse, with governments and other powerful entities using such tools to target journalists, activists, and members of civil society.
Tech-legal experts have also raised concerns about the ethical implications of such attacks. Natalia Krapiva, senior legal counsel at a tech advocacy group, stated, “This is not just a question of some bad apples—these types of abuses are a feature of the commercial spyware industry.” The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by the growing use of surveillance technologies in an unregulated commercial market.
Paragon Solutions Declines to Comment
Paragon Solutions, the company behind the spyware, has declined to comment on the allegations. Recently acquired by AE Industrial Partners, the company positions itself as providing ethical tools to combat serious threats. However, the revelations surrounding its spyware have cast doubt on the company's stated mission, suggesting that its products may be used for far more controversial and harmful purposes.
WhatsApp has reassured users that it is taking all necessary steps to secure their privacy and prevent further breaches. As this story continues to unfold, the spotlight remains firmly on the increasing risks posed by spyware and the companies that manufacture and sell these tools to governments and other powerful entities.