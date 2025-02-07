WhatsApp hack alert: journalists and activists targeted by 'zero-click' spyware

WhatsApp has revealed that nearly 100 individuals across more than two dozen countries have fallen victim to a sophisticated hacking tool, developed by Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions. Among the targeted individuals were journalists and members of civil society, raising alarm about the growing threat to personal privacy and freedom of expression. The spyware, which is marketed to government clients, was allegedly used under the guise of tackling crime and enhancing national security.

Zero-Click Hack: A Stealthy and Dangerous Attack

According to the report by Economic Times, One of the most concerning aspects of this hack is the use of a "zero-click" exploit, which means the victims were not required to click on any malicious links or attachments. Paragon's spyware infiltrated users’ devices with no interaction from the victims, making it a particularly stealthy and dangerous form of attack. Once compromised, the spyware grants hackers full access to the device, including encrypted messages, posing a significant threat to personal and professional security.

WhatsApp officials confirmed the breach, which was initially detected in December. They reported that approximately 90 users were targeted, including several high-profile figures based in Europe. While WhatsApp has not disclosed the specific identities of those affected, it is known that journalists and activists were among the victims.