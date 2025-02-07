World's first kangaroo embryos created via IVF

NEW DELHI: Scientists have successfully produced the first kangaroo embryos through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a development that they said could be critical for saving the species from extinction.

In a study published in the journal Reproductive, Fertility and Development, researchers, led by those at the University of Queensland in Australia, documented the potential of assisted reproduction for native marsupial conservation.

"Our ultimate goal is to support the preservation of endangered marsupial species like koalas, Tasmanian devils, northern hairy-nosed wombats and Leadbeater's possums," said lead researcher Andres Gambini, a senior lecturer in animal science at the University of Queensland.

"By developing preservation methods, we aim to safeguard the genetic material of these unique and precious animals for future use to ensure their conservation," Gambini said.

IVF is being explored around the world for conserving endangered species.

In January 2024, scientists in Germany transferred a rhino embryo, the world's first produced through IVF, into a surrogate.

In this study, the researchers tracked how lab cultures of kangaroo eggs and sperm developed over time.

"Because eastern grey kangaroos are overabundant, we collected their eggs and sperm for use as a model to adapt the embryo technologies already applied to domestic animals and humans," Gambini explained.

The authors wrote, "A total of 32 ovarian follicles (sacs in ovaries containing immature eggs) were cultured from one female, 78 per cent exhibited some degree of growth and 12 per cent of these doubled in size."

Embryos were then formed by the technique 'intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)', in which a sperm is directly injected into a mature egg.

"While it's difficult to provide an exact timeline, with sustained collaboration, funding and continued technical advancements, we are hopeful the birth of a marsupial through IVF could become a reality within a decade," Gambini said.