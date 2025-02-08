How slash-and-burn tactics Musk brought to Washington backfired at Twitter

Emily Horne, who was head of Twitter’s policy communications before joining the Biden administration, describes Musk’s modus operandi as: “Take it over, ruthlessly purge anyone who he sees as opposition and crash operations to remake it in his worldview.”

It's unclear whether his push for “extremely hardcore” changes at Twitter has paid off. Revenue at the company now called X has plunged, the number of users has dwindled and even Musk himself has expressed frustration at how long it is taking to turn around the company's finances.

“It isn’t working,” said Ross Gerber, a minority stockholder at X who has written down his stake to zero and expects Musk to fail in Washington, too. “The federal government is going to eat him up and spit him out.”

By some measures, X is still a success. The platform continues to attract hundreds of millions of users worldwide and has cemented Musk's political influence. But exactly how it is faring financially is difficult to say because the company is private.

The same week that Musk’s teams at DOGE were threatening to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers, bankers who loaned him billions of dollars to buy Twitter were bracing for losses and trying to unload the loans on others. Musk has apparently given up hope of attracting key advertisers back to the platform and has sued some of them.

Examples of budget-minded business leaders who brought their skills to government work abound, but Musk made clear — at both Twitter and DOGE — that his priorities go beyond efficiency into rooting out a “woke” agenda.

Long before fighting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts became a centerpiece of Trump’s third presidential campaign, Musk eliminated Twitter’s DEI initiatives and the people administering them.

“The culture of Twitter died,” said former employee Theodora Skeadas, whose job was cut in the weeks after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. “For a lot of these agencies and organizations, that may be in their future.”

Another tactic that Musk appears to be bringing to the government: “performances of loyalty.”

That is how former Twitter executive Rumman Chowdhury describes Musk's drive to make workers prove the value of their work in a way she says demonstrated fealty. For instance, engineers were told to print out code then line up to have an inexperienced engineer evaluate it.

“It's a fear and intimidation tactic,” Chowdhury said. “I don’t know if it’s the best leadership style long term, as demonstrated by how abysmal Twitter/X is doing.”

Musk later sought to rehire some of the engineers he fired. His instinct to threaten also backfired with advertisers.

Within months of Musk’s takeover, advertising revenue plunged by half as brands fled X over fears he was loosening content moderation too much. But instead of courting the companies, Musk took to X threatening to “thermonuclear name & shame” them for leaving his platform. Later at a conference, he used an expletive and urged them, “Don’t advertise.”

“Talk about shooting yourself in the foot,” said ad consultant Tom Hespos of Abydos Media, who told his clients at that point to avoid even posting on X because it could damage their brand. “That is probably the worst comment he could have made.”

In August, Musk doubled down by suing Unilever, Mars, CVS Health and several other companies that had dropped Twitter, accusing them of engaging in an “illegal boycott.” On Saturday, he added more companies to the lawsuit, including Lego, Shell International, Tyson Foods, Nestle and Colgate-Palmolive.