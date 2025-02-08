Justin Trudeau reportedly says Trump’s talk of making Canada a US state is 'a real thing'

Trudeau’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a post on social platform X, Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labor, confirmed what Trudeau said.

“Yes, I can confirm that Trudeau said his assessment is that what Trump really wants is not action on fentanyl or immigration or even the trade deficit, what he really wants is to either dominate Canada or take it outright,” McGown wrote.

Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada would be better off if it agreed to become the 51st U.S. state.

In public comments Friday, Trudeau said Canada must think “tactically and strategically” on how to deal with Trump’s threats to impose hefty tariffs on all Canadian imports.

Speaking in Toronto at the opening of a one-day summit on the Canada-U.S. economic relationship, Trudeau said the country must work with the U.S. to avoid tariffs, adding that Canada needs to eliminate internal trade barriers and expand its trade with other nations.

“This is a moment,” said Trudeau. “This is a time in our country’s history that really matters.”

Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on threats to impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity.

Trump had threatened the tariffs to ensure greater cooperation from the countries to stop illegal immigration and prevent fentanyl smuggling, but he has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing and raise revenues for the federal government.