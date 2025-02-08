Trump says he's firing Kennedy Center board of trustees members and naming himself chairman

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that he is firing members of the board of trustees for the Kennedy Center and naming himself chairman.

He also indicated that he would be dictating programming at one of the nation's premier cultural institutions, specifically declaring that he'd put an end to events featuring performers in drag.

Trump's announcement came as the new president has bulldozed his way across official Washington during the first weeks of his second term, trying to shutter federal agencies, freeze spending and ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the government.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump wrote on his social media website.