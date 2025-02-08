Trump's 'God squad' holds increasing sway at White House

Then there are the sexual scandals -- and a criminal conviction for in a porn star hush money case -- and the selling of $60 Trump-branded Bibles on the campaign trail.

Yet evangelical Christians continued to back him in the 2024 election, just as they did in 2016.

Changed something

During his first term Trump certainly dabbled with religion.

He posed with a Bible outside a church near the White House after security forces cleared out "Black Lives Matter" protesters, and had prayer meetings in the Oval Office with evangelicals.

But now Trump claimed to have had what amounts to a religious awakening.

The 78-year-old said that he had become more religious since he narrowly escaped death when a gunman's bullet hit him in the ear at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

"It changed something in me," Trump told a prayer breakfast at the US Capitol on Thursday.

"I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it."

Not that this stopped Trump lashing out at the bishop who gave the sermon at his inauguration service, Mariann Budde, after she called on him to show "mercy" to immigrants and LGBTQ people.

But the people Trump has chosen to surround himself in the White House are also telling.

A number have ties to the New Apostolic Reformation church -- a Christian nationalist movement that calls for the levers of government and society to come under Christian control.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has been linked to the movement, as has Paula White, who will head up his new Faith Office.

White hit the headlines in 2020 when she led a marathon -- and widely mocked -- prayer session to call for Trump to win the US election against Joe Biden.