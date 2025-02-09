AI Action Summit in France to explore future global collaborations, governance

NEW DELHI: The AI Action Summit hosted by France, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Inidan Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to bring together stakeholders on February 10 and 11.

The summit will be attended by global leaders, CEOs, academics, artists, and civil society representatives to tackle critical challenges in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).

To ensure that AI benefits society, economy and environment in an inclusive manner, the summit will address five key themes central to its vision for the future of AI.

Prime Minister Modi will begin the visit with a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, in honour of the visiting Heads of Government and Heads of State.

With France aiming to build a consensus on the inclusive and sustainable use of AI, India expressed its expectation for a joint declaration to emerge from the summit.

The primary focus of the summit will be public interest AI, showcasing projects that use AI to address societal issues and ensure that its benefits are shared equitably.

Another crucial area of discussion will be the future of work, as AI's potential to enhance productivity must be balanced with its impact on jobs, labour practices, and economic stability.

The summit will also explore how AI can foster innovation and cultural enrichment, ensuring that its applications respect and celebrate cultural diversity.

Building trust in AI systems is another core theme.

The summit will highlight the importance of transparency, ethics, and accountability in AI development, focusing on how to create reliable systems that users can trust.

Finally, global AI governance will be discussed, as AI’s far-reaching impact requires international collaboration and regulation to ensure its responsible and fair use across borders.

Clara Chappaz, France's Secretary of State for Artificial Intelligence, stressed the need for an ethical, sustainable, and inclusive approach to AI.

Anne Bouverot, Special Envoy for the summit, emphasised the importance of harnessing global collaboration to address AI challenges.

The summit will seek to provide a platform for innovative solutions, setting the stage for a future where AI is used responsibly to benefit all citizens and create a more resilient and sustainable world.