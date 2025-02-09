'Cool' Macron uses his deepfake videos to promote AI summit

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has posted artificial intelligence-generated fake videos that he features in as he promoted a technology summit that opens in Paris on Monday.

In one scene, Macron dances to a 1980s hit song "Voyage Voyage" by French singer Desireless.

In another, he is inserted in a spy comedy film about the exploits of a French secret agent played by Jean Dujardin.

In a third, he sings a rap song and shows off his moves, channelling French performer Nekfeu.

"Nicely done," the real Macron, who sported a suit and tie, said in the video.

"It's pretty well done, it made me laugh," Macron added, referring to the videos created over the years and featured in his Instagram post.