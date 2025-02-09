Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry, says ‘he’s got enough problems with his wife’

US President Donald Trump has said he has no plans to deport Prince Harry despite ongoing legal questions over the British royal’s immigration status.

“I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible,” Trump told the New York Post.

Trump's remarks come amid concerns raised by the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, over Harry's visa application. The organisation alleges that he may have failed to disclose past illegal drug use, as mentioned in his memoir. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under pressure to review his immigration status, but the matter remains under judicial consideration.

Trump has long been critical of Harry and Meghan, previously accusing them of receiving preferential treatment from the Biden administration. He has often ridiculed Harry, claiming he is “whipped” by Meghan. “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” he told the Post.

The Sussexes have also been outspoken against Trump, with Meghan calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the 2016 presidential race.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working members of the British royal family in January 2020 and moved to California. Since then, they have launched a non-profit organisation and pursued various ventures.

The debate over Prince Harry’s visa status comes as Trump pushes a sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the US, having already initiated mass deportations.