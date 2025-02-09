Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said in remarks airing Sunday that Elon Musk, who is presiding over a purge of US government jobs, will help find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud" in federal agencies.

Speaking in a Fox News interview set to air before the Super Bowl football championship, Trump said the American people "want me to find" waste and that Musk, the world's richest man and the leader of the president's cost-cutting efforts, has been "a great help" in rooting out unnecessary spending.

"We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse. And, you know, the people elected me on that," Trump said in interview excerpts released by Fox.