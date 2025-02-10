Aid agency NRC halts work in 'nearly 20 countries' over US aid freeze

OSLO: The Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the world's biggest aid agencies, on Monday announced that it was "forced" to suspend its humanitarian activities in almost 20 countries due to the US aid freeze under President Donald Trump.

The NRC said in a statement that "for the first time in our history, (we) will have to suspend ongoing and urgent humanitarian work for hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 20 countries affected by wars, disasters, and displacement".

"These dramatic measures come in response to the stop, partial suspension, or lack of reimbursement of United States funding for our global humanitarian operations."