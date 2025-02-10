Donald Trump's new federal cleanout target: the Education Department

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has taken a wrecking ball to Washington -- and his latest target is the US Department of Education.

Trump has described it as ineffective, wasteful and dominated by radical leftists, and in an interview airing Sunday told Fox News he would order Elon Musk, the man leading his cost-cutting efforts, to turn his sights next on the Education Department.

Underscoring his intention, the Republican president had earlier directed Linda McMahon, his education secretary nominee, to "put herself out of a job."

Democratic politicians, teachers' unions and many parents are in an uproar, calling Trump's plan to shut down the agency an assault on public education.

Conservative groups, on the other hand, hail it as a long-overdue measure to reassert local control over American classrooms. But they acknowledge that the task of winding down the vast department will not be easy.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest labor union, said closing down the Education Department would be devastating for students with disabilities, low-income students and other children at risk.

"If it became a reality, Trump's power grab would steal resources for our most vulnerable students... and gut student civil rights protections," Pringle said, adding that the union will oppose the plan.