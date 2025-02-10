Hamas stops Gaza hostage release 'until further notice', Israel says ready for 'any possible scenario'

The spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said the resumption of hostage-prisoner exchanges was "pending the (Israeli) occupation's compliance and retroactive fulfilment of the past weeks' obligations", without specifying.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation adheres to them," he said.

The statement was issued as negotiators were due to meet in the coming days in Qatar to discuss the implementation of the truce's first 42-day phase, as well as potentially the next phases which have yet to be finalised.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Hamas announcement was a "complete violation" of the ceasefire agreement, signalling that fighting could resume.

"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza," Katz said in a statement.