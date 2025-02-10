Trump says he is serious about Canada becoming 51st state

The U.S. is not subsidizing Canada. The U.S. buys products from the natural resource-rich nation, including commodities like oil. While the trade gap in goods has ballooned in recent years to $72 billion in 2023, the deficit largely reflects America’s imports of Canadian energy.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada would be better off if it agreed to become the 51st U.S. state — a prospect that is deeply unpopular among Canadians.

Trudeau said Friday during a closed-door session with business and labor leaders that Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state was “a real thing" and tied to desire for access to the country’s natural resources.

“Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing. In my conversations with him on ...,” Trudeau said, according to CBC, Canada's public broadcaster. “They’re very aware of our resources of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday as he traveled to the Super Bowl game in New Orleans, Trump continued to threaten a country that has long been one of the U.S.'s closest allies. He claimed that Canada is "not viable as a country” without U.S. trade, and warned that the founding NATO member can no longer depend on the U.S. for military protection.

“You know, they don’t pay very much for military. And the reason they don’t pay much is they assume that we’re going to protect them," he said. “That’s not an assumption they can make because — why are we protecting another country?"

In the Fox interview, which was pre-taped this weekend in Florida, Trump also said that he has not seen enough action from Canada and Mexico to stave off the tariffs he has threatened to impose on the country's two largest trading partners once a 30-day extension is up.