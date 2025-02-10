What’s happening in the Gaza Strip and Sudan that sparked a protest at the Super Bowl halftime show?

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A performer at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show unfurled a flag emblazoned with the words Sudan and Gaza in a protest over the two wars that are roiling the Middle East.

Security at the stadium detained the performer shortly after waving the flag atop a car used as a prop in the performance. The New Orleans police said they are working out if any charges would be raised against the performer.

The NFL said the person would be banned for life from NFL stadiums and events, while the company behind the halftime show said it was not part of the planned performance.

So, what was this protest about, what’s happening in the Gaza Strip and Sudan — and how does it affect the wider world?

Here is what’s going on:

What’s happening in the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is an enclave along the Mediterranean Sea bordered by both Egypt and Israel. It covers some 360 square kilometers (140 square miles) — about the twice the size of Washington and 3½ times the size of Paris. But it’s incredibly densely populated and was home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the start of the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

The war began when Hamas, a militant group that’s ruled Gaza since 2007, stormed across the border into Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. Israel responded with a devastating ground and air campaign across Gaza, killing more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between fighters and noncombatants in their count. Much of the territory has been left in ruins, and it’s unclear how it could be rebuilt.

A ceasefire in the war began on Jan. 19 and is still holding. Palestinian militants have freed hostages while Israel has released Palestinians held in prisons there. However, worries remains over whether the peace will hold. Comments by President Donald Trump, who was on hand Sunday night for the Super Bowl, suggesting the US was “committed to buying and owning Gaza,” also have upended discussions about the enclave’s future.

The Palestinians want the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for a future state of their own, with east Jerusalem as its capital. That long-sought, two-state solution for the decades long conflict is backed by Mideast nations and much of the international community. Israel has expressed openness to the idea of resettling Gaza’s population, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday calling it ”a revolutionary, creative vision.” Hamas, the Palestinians and much of the world have rejected it.