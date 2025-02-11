Six US Congressmen write to new Attorney General against Adani's indictment in bribery case

WASHINGTON: As many as six US Congressmen have written to the newly appointed Attorney General of the United States against "questionable" decisions made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) such as the indictment against the Adani Group in an alleged bribery scam, which "jeopardises the relationship with close ally India."

Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R Timmmons and Brian Babin on February 10 wrote to Pamela Bedi, Attorney General of the US drawing "attention to some questionable decisions made by the DOJ under the Biden administration."

The billionaire industrialist has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts. This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, the prosecutors have alleged.

US law allows pursuing foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group, however, has denied the charges.

"Some of these decisions involved selectively pursuing and abandoning cases, often acting against America's interests at home and abroad, jeopardizing relationships with close allies like India," the Congressmen said in the joint letter.

India, they said, has been an important ally of the United States for decades. This relationship has flourished beyond politics, trade, and economics by evolving into a continuous socio-cultural exchange between the world's two largest democracies.

"This historical partnership and continuous dialogue between friends, however, was put at risk due to some unwise decisions by the Biden administration," they said.

"One such decision involves a questionable pursuit of a case against the Adani group, an Indian company whose executives are situated in India. " This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India," they wrote.

"Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DOJ decided to push forward and indict the company's executives without any real injury to US interests being present," the letter read.