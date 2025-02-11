US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration was on a collision course with the US courts Monday, with federal judges questioning the legality of the White House's cost-cutting onslaught of government and Vice President J D Vance warning the judiciary to back off.

In his first three weeks in office, President Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders aimed at slashing federal spending, appointing SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to lead efforts that critics widely denounce as unconstitutional.

Trump's sweeping plans, which have effectively shuttered some federal agencies and sent staff home, have sparked legal battles across the country. Multiple lawsuits seek to halt what opponents characterize as an illegal power grab.

Musk's team has moved aggressively through federal agencies, freezing aid programs and pushing workforce reductions through controversial buyout offers and termination threats.

Democrats, unions and activists, after initially struggling to respond, are now pursuing legal action and their numerous cases challenging Trump's plans have drawn sharp criticism from the White House.

In a social media post Sunday, Vance argued that judges lack authority to "control the executive's legitimate power," comparing judicial intervention to a judge dictating military strategy to a general.

"Judicial tyranny is grossly improper!" Musk said, echoing the White House pushback.