Venezuela sends planes to fetch undocumented migrants from US

Maiquetía: Venezuela sent two planes to bring nearly 200 undocumented migrants back from the United States, saying it hoped for a "new beginning" in ties with Washington, which does not recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation campaign in American history, vowing to expel millions of undocumented immigrants, many from Latin American nations.

The planes were sent Monday after Maduro -- keen for an end to crippling US sanctions -- agreed with a visiting US envoy on January 31 to accept the return of deported migrants and also offered to provide transport.

The flights, chartered by state carrier Conviasa, arrived late Monday at Maiquetia international airport, which serves the capital Caracas.

Some of the migrants had handcuffs that were removed before they deplaned, with a couple raising their arms in celebration as they descended from the aircraft, according to an AFP reporter at the airport.

"Venezuela has always made it clear that any transfer of Venezuelans must be done with absolute respect for their dignity and human rights," a foreign ministry statement said.

It also stated the Venezuelan government's hope for "a new beginning of relations between the two countries, based on respect."

Some of the deported included individuals with suspected ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, officials said, although Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said "very few" had criminal records.

All passengers would undergo a criminal record check, with those arrested for immigration violations in the United States released while the alleged criminals would be put behind bars for investigation, according to an interior ministry official.

The White House posted a photo on social network X of cuffed and shackled people boarding a Conviasa plane, stating: "Repatriation flights to Venezuela have resumed, with Ambassador @RichardGrenell overseeing the first two flights. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN."

Trump repeatedly highlighted during his election campaign suspected crimes by undocumented migrants, although immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.