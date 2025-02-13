Human Rights Watch urges Bangladesh's interim govt to uphold impartiality in law enforcement.

DHAKA: Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international human rights body, has called on the interim government of Bangladesh to ensure that security forces act impartially and uphold the rule of law in addressing political violence.

Citing a recent United Nations report, HRW in a statement on Wednesday highlighted severe human rights violations by law enforcement agencies, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and mass arrests, during the unrest that followed the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024.

In a statement, HRW said, "A United Nations report has found that law enforcement agencies, including the police, border guards, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and intelligence agencies, had engaged in serious human rights violations to contain the protests that in August 2024 led to the ouster of the former repressive government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

It added, "An interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has pledged security sector reform. However, it has deployed security forces, including the military, for "Operation Devil Hunt," arresting nearly 2,000 people, mostly supporters of Hasina's deposed Awami League government."

Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at HRW said, "Bangladesh is politically polarised after decades of repression by the Awami League government, but the authorities should not repeat mistakes of the past and should instead ensure impartial rule of law. As the United Nations has said, the interim government should focus on urgent reforms to the political system and economic governance."

The HRW further said that the UN report found that the violations included extrajudicial killings, indiscriminate firing, and mass arrests and torture, and it estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 1 and August 15, the vast majority shot by Bangladesh's security forces. The report described "a disturbing picture" in which "accountability and justice are essential for national healing."