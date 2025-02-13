Indian-origin security expert Paul Kapur nominated as US Assistant Secretary of State

NEW DELHI: Indian-origin security expert Paul Kapur, known for his extensive research on South Asian security and nuclear policy, has been nominated by US President Donald Trump as the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs. If confirmed by the Senate, Kapur will succeed Donald Lu, who completed his term on 17 January 2025.

Kapur, currently a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the US Naval Postgraduate School, has played a key role in shaping US foreign policy on South and Central Asia.

From 2020 to 2021, he served on the US State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, contributing to strategies involving Indo-Pacific security and US-India relations. He has also been involved in directing US-India Track 1.5 dialogues and managing defence-related engagements between the two countries.

A recognised authority on regional security dynamics, Kapur will oversee US diplomatic relations with key countries in South Asia, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.