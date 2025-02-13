PM Modi meets Elon Musk ahead of talks with President Trump

Modi will later meet Trump in the Oval Office before they hold a joint press conference -- a rare move from the Indian leader, who is a prolific social media user but seldom takes questions from reporters.

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The meeting with Waltz was his first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

The meeting with Musk comes amid Starlink’s proposed satellite internet initiative in India and Tesla’s potential plans to establish a factory in the country.

The Indian government has expressed interest in bolstering the country’s technological infrastructure, and Musk’s ventures could play a crucial role in these efforts.

Musk, a key figure in the Trump administration, was expected to visit India last year, but the trip was cancelled.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk posted on his social media platform X on April 20, 2024. But the visit did not materialise even later in 2024.

However, just over a week after announcing the cancellation of his India visit, Musk visited China.