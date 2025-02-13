Who is Tulsi Gabbard, Who called upon PM Modi?

Special bond with PM Narendra Modi

One of the defining features of Gabbard’s political career has been her close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to her first name, Gabbard is often mistaken for being of Indian origin. However, she has made it clear that she is not of Indian descent but has strong personal and political ties to India, primarily through her Hindu faith. Her mother, who converted to Hinduism, raised her children with Hindu names, including Bhakti, Jai, Aryan, Vrindavan, and Tulsi, reported Indian express.

Gabbard's Hindu identity has made her a popular figure among Indian Americans, and she has used her platform to advocate for Indian interests on the global stage. She has consistently supported Modi, even criticising the U.S. government’s decision to ban him from entering the country following the 2002 Gujarat riots, calling it “a great blunder”. She also strongly supported Modi’s call for International Yoga Day in 2014.

In a notable gesture, Gabbard took her oath of office in the U.S. House of Representatives with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a gesture that made headlines. She later gifted the same copy of the holy book to Prime Minister Modi when they met in New York in 2019.

Gabbard has consistently spoken out in support of India on key issues, such as condemning Pakistan’s role in harbouring terrorists and voicing solidarity with the victims of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Her strong stance against terrorism, particularly in relation to Pakistan, has resonated with both the Indian government and the Indian American community.