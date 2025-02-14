After revolution, Bangladesh textbooks rewrite history

DHAKA: Bangladeshi high schooler Laiba is being educated for the future, but what she learns has been determined by the latest chapter in her country's battle over its past.

Last year, a student-led revolution overthrew the government of iron-fisted premier Sheikh Hasina when public anger over her increasingly autocratic rule boiled over.

Her ouster has prompted Bangladesh to do something that has followed every sudden change in national leadership: rewrite its history books to suit new orthodoxies.

"The tradition of altering history must stop at some point -- the sooner, the better," Laiba's mother Suraiya Akhtar Jahan told AFP.

"Textbooks should not change every time a new government takes office."

Radical changes to the school curriculum are routine in Bangladesh, where febrile political divisions dating back to its ruinous 1971 independence war against Pakistan have persisted.

Until this year, textbooks gave special exaltation to the country's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for spearheading that liberation struggle.

But Mujib, assassinated in 1975 in a military coup, is also Hasina's father, and his daughter's disgrace and exile has dented the late leader's stature.

"The books had turned into one side's political manifesto," AKM Riazul Hassan, head of the national agency tasked with reforming the curriculum, told AFP.

"That does not conform to the purpose of textbooks. We tried to get them back on track."

New history books have expunged dozens of poems, speeches and articles penned by Mujib, alongside images of his daughter.

They instead now valorise the hundreds of people killed in the protests that ultimately toppled Hasina last summer, while bringing back from exile other previously erased heroes of Bangladesh's early history.

Among them is former army chief Ziaur Rahman -- no relation to Mujib -- credited with issuing the first public proclamation of Bangladesh's independence during the 1971 war.

Zia had been left out of the curriculum during Hasina's time because he founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), her chief opposition.

His return to the page augurs the resurgence of the political force he created, which is strongly favoured to win elections expected by next year.