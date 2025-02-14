Federal judge pauses President Trump’s order restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth

BALTIMORE : A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s recent executive order aimed at restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The judge’s ruling came after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised. A national group for family of LGBTQ+ people and a doctors organization are also plaintiffs in the court challenge, one of many lawsuits opposing a slew of executive orders Trump has issued as he seeks to reverse the policies of former President Joe Biden.

Judge Brendan Hurson, who was nominated by Biden, granted the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The restraining order, which lasts 14 days but could be extended, essentially puts Trump’s directive on hold while the case proceeds.

That means medical institutions can’t have their federal funding pulled because they provide gender-affirming care services.

The restraining order is nationwide in scope and will apply to institutions across the country. Attorneys for the government didn’t indicate whether they plan to appeal it.

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order directing federally run insurance programs to exclude coverage for such services. That includes Medicaid, which covers gender-affirming care in some states, and TRICARE for military families. Trump also signed an earlier executive order that narrowly defined the sexes as male and female while commanding that federal funds “shall not be used to promote gender ideology.”