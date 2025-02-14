Judge orders Trump administration to temporarily allow funds for US foreign aid to flow again

WASHINGTON: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze that has shut down US aid and development work worldwide, citing the sweeping damage that the sudden shutdown has done to the nonprofits and other organizations that help carry out US assistance overseas.

The court ruling was the second to deliver a major setback for the Trump administration in what has been its dismantling of the six-decade-old US Agency for International Development, which President Donald Trump and ally Elon Musk accuse of being out of line with Trump's agenda.

Thursday's ruling by the US district court in Washington is the first ruling that targets what aid groups and others say has been a sudden and absolute cutoff of USAID funds for programs abroad.

The funding cutoff has left contractors, farmers and suppliers in the US and around the world without hundreds of millions of dollars in pay for work already done and forced wide scale layoffs among those enterprises.

Judge Amir Ali issued the temporary order Thursday in the US in a lawsuit brought by two organizations, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council, representing health organizations receiving US funds for work abroad.

In his order, Ali noted that the Trump administration argued it had to shut down funding for the thousands of USAID aid programs abroad to conduct a thorough review of each program and whether it should be eliminated.

However, administration officials "have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which set off a shockwave and upended" contracts with thousands of nonprofit groups, businesses and others "was a rational precursor to reviewing programs," the judge said.

Lawyers for the administration had failed to show they had a "rational reason for disregarding...the countless small and large businesses that would have to shutter programs or shutter their businesses altogether," the judge added.

The ruling also bars Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump officials from enforcing stop-work orders that the Trump administration and Musk have sent to the companies and organizations carrying out foreign aid orders.

The funding order applies to contracts that were in place before Trump issued his Jan. 20 executive order declaring a freeze on foreign assistance.

Ali also rejected the Trump administration's argument that it was buffering the impact of the funding freeze, offering waivers to allow funding to keep flowing to some aid partners.

Ali cited testimony that no such waiver system yet existed and that the online payment system at USAID no longer functioned.

He rejected a request from the health organizations to challenge Trump's executive order itself, limiting his ruling to temporarily blocking Rubio and other administration officials from enforcing it.