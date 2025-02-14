Who is Tahawwur Rana and what led to his likely extradition from the US?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, has long been linked to one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in India’s history the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Known for his connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Rana’s role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.

Extradition Efforts and the Recent US Supreme Court Ruling

According to an Economic Times report on Friday, Rana’s extradition to India has been a long and contentious battle. Following his arrest in 2009 in Chicago on charges related to his support for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the US courts convicted him for aiding the group’s activities, specifically a plot to attack Denmark. However, Rana was acquitted of charges directly linked to the 26/11 attacks, despite overwhelming evidence of his involvement in supporting the attack’s execution.