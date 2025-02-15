Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners set for release after truce crisis

GAZA CITY: Gaza militants are due to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for 369 Palestinians in Israeli custody, the sixth swap of a truce that came close to collapse this week.

Israel and Hamas have traded accusations of violating the January 19 ceasefire, with the Palestinian group saying it would pause releases and Israel threatening the resumption of war in the Gaza Strip.

But on Friday both sides signalled that the hostage release scheduled for Saturday would go ahead.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the hostages due for release as Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn, who have been held by Gaza militants since Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the war.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said that Israel was to release 369 inmates in exchange, with 24 of them expected to be deported.

The vast majority, 333 people, are "prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7", the group said.

After the crisis that appeared to bring the fragile truce to a breaking point, Hamas said on Friday it expected talks on a second phase of the ceasefire to begin early next week.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose country is Israel's top backer and has been involved in mediation efforts during the war, is due to arrive in Israel late Saturday ahead of expected talks with Netanyahu on the Gaza truce.

Last week's release sparked anger in Israel and beyond, with the emaciated state of the freed Israeli hostages sparking concern over conditions in captivity.

Israeli-American hostage Keith Siegel, who was released in a previous exchange, said he was "starved and... tortured, both physically and emotionally" during his captivity.

There were also fears for Palestinians in Israeli custody after some prisoners required medical treatment on their release.