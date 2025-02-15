Munich Security Conference: Zelensky urges creation of 'armed forces of Europe', Scholz slams US poll meddling

MUNICH: Two top European leaders stiffened their spines Saturday over unsettling new policies from Washington under President Donald Trump, as Ukraine’s president urged creation of an “armed forces of Europe” and the leader of Germany denounced meddling in its election after U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with a German far-right leader.

Strident speeches from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference testified to the impact of a blizzard of Trump decisions that have resonated at home and in Europe, notably his hopes to end the Russia-Ukraine war and nurture perceived allies on the continent.

Ramping up his desire for a more muscular and mighty Europe, Zelensky said Ukraine's three-year fight against an invading Russian army has proved that a foundation exists for the creation of a European army that has long been discussed among some continental leaders.

“I really believe that time has come,” he said. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

It's unclear whether the idea will catch on with European leaders. Zelensky has sought greater military and economic support from the European Union for years and repeatedly warned that other parts of Europe could be vulnerable to Russia's expansionist ambitions too.

While the bloc — along with the United States - has been one of Kyiv's strongest backers, pockets of political disagreement in EU over its approach to Moscow and economic realities, including national debt levels that have crimped defense spending, have gotten in the way of greater support.

Zelensky alluded to a phone conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, after which Trump said he and Putin would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine — breaking with the Biden administration's harder line against Moscow over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump later assured Zelensky that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war. The Ukrainian leader insisted Europe should also have one.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe," Zelensky said. “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot."

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Zelensky insisted that "three years of full-scale war have proven that we already have the foundation for a united European military force. And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe.”

Noting the presence of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the audience, Zelensky said his idea “wasn’t about replacing the alliance. This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s.”