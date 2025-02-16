Rwanda-backed rebels advance, Congolese forces retreat from eastern Congo's second-largest city

GOMA: Panic swept through eastern Congo's second-largest city on Saturday as residents and soldiers fled by the thousands, scrambling to escape the looming advance of Rwanda-backed rebels.

The morning after M23 fighters entered the outskirts of Bukavu—a city of about 1.3 million people that lies 63 miles (101 kilometers) south of rebel-held Goma—some streets were flooded by residents attempting to leave and looters filling flour sacks with what they could find.

A pall of silence set in later in the day as residents and business owners braced for what comes next. But on Saturday, M23 did not appear to have taken decisive control of Bukavu. The group did not announce advances like a day earlier when they took control of an airport outside the city.

A relative calm returned as gunfights stopped after Congolese troops exited the city and drove south, Bukavu resident Alexis Bisimwa said.

"We're no longer waiting for the crackling of bullets as we were during the day," he told The Associated Press by telephone.

Residents said they were shocked to see corpses burnt to ash lying strewn in the streets—casualties of the looters who filled the vacuum left by Congolese soldiers abandoning their posts.

"They set fire to the ammunition they were unable to take with them," said Alain Iragi, among the residents who fled in search of safety on Saturday.

Reports and social media videos showed the region's factories pillaged and prisons emptied while electricity remained on and communication lines open in most places.

"It's a disgrace. Some citizens have fallen victim to stray bullets. Even some soldiers still present in the city are involved en masse in these cases of looting," a 25-year-old resident of a neighborhood being looted told the AP.

The Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups that includes M23, blamed Congolese troops and their allies from local militia and neighboring Burundi for the disorder in Bukavu.

"We call on the population to remain in control of their city and not give in to panic," Lawrence Kanyuka, the alliance's spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.

Pierre Bahizi, the rebels' new self-proclaimed governor of Bukavu, implored the city's residents to remain calm and organize among themselves to bring a return of order.

"We must not leave power in the street," he said Saturday.