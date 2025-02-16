Suspect in fatal stabbing in Austria had 'Islamic terror motive,' officials say

VIENNA: Austrian authorities said the stabbing of six passersby that left a 14-year-old boy dead was carried out by a man with possible connections to the Islamic State group who appeared to have acted alone.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Syrian, was arrested after the attack in the southern city of Villach on Saturday. Five others were wounded, two of them seriously.

“This is an Islamist attack with an IS connection by an attacker who radicalized himself within a very short time via the internet online,” said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told reporters in Villach Sunday.

As the focus shifted to migration and asylum-seekers, Karner said that it will ultimately be necessary to “carry out a mass screening without cause because this assassin was not conspicuous.”

He did not elaborate, but Austria's far-right leader Herbert Kickl, whose party won a national election four months ago, called for “a rigorous crackdown on asylum” in the wake of the attack.

State Gov. Peter Kaiser thanked a 42-year-old man, also a Syrian working for a food delivery company who drove toward the suspect and helped prevent the situation from getting worse. “This shows how closely terrorist evil but also human good can be united in one and the same nationality.”

The mayor of Villach, Günther Albel, said the attack was a “stab in the heart of the city.”

According to state police director Michaela Kohlweiß, police searched the suspect’s apartment with sniffer dogs and found IS flags on the walls.

No weapons or dangerous objects were found, she added but police seized mobile telephones.

Police were investigating whether the suspect had any accomplices.

“The current picture is that of a lone perpetrator," Kohlweiß said. It is assumed that the suspect, who was not known to police, was quickly radicalized online, she said. Police presence will be increased in the streets of Villach and at events in the weeks ahead, Kohlweiß added.

The attacker used a folding knife, Kohlweiß said. Those wounded include two 15-year-old boys, a 28-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man. Four of them are receiving hospital treatment and one is being treated for minor injuries.