500 days of the Israel-Hamas war, by the numbers

Monday is the 500th day of the war triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack into southern Israel.

A tenuous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has held for nearly a month. But the current phase of the truce is set to expire in early March and it is unclear if the sides will extend it, begin negotiations for a more lasting ceasefire or resume fighting.

Here are some numbers that show the scale of death and devastation. Sources include the Israeli government, the Gaza Health Ministry and U.N. agencies.

People killed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023: Around 1,200

Hostages taken into Gaza: 251

Hostages remaining in Gaza: 73, including 3 taken before Oct. 7, 2023

Hostages in Gaza believed to be dead: 36, including one from before Oct. 7, 2023

Palestinians killed in Gaza: Over 48,200 (This figure from the Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says more than half of the dead were women and children)

Palestinians wounded in Gaza: Over 111,600

Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7, 2023: 846

Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023: Over 10,000

Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced: Around 90%

Palestinians who have crossed into northern Gaza since the ceasefire began: 586,000

Israelis displaced by attacks from Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon at their peak: Over 75,500

Housing units damaged or destroyed in Gaza: Over 245,000

Primary roads damaged or destroyed in Gaza: Over 92%

Health facilities damaged or destroyed in Gaza: Over 84%