Nawaz Sharif blames jailed former PM Imran Khan for Pakistan's economic woes

"The economy and national values were destroyed and democracy was stabbed in the back by a person (Imran Khan)," Nawaz told PML-N lawmakers.

He said Khan had shaken the country's foundation after coming to power in 2018.

The PML-N supremo also held Khan, 72, responsible for bringing in "indecency and hostility in politics and destroying the national values."

"Corruption, economic downfall, and inflation are the so-called 'gifts' of the PTI government," he said.

Recalling his last tenure (2013-17), Nawaz said Pakistan was progressing but it was derailed.

He, however, did not blame the military establishment for ousting him from power in 2017.

Nawaz said Pakistan narrowly escaped default and credited his brother Shehbaz for economic stability in the debt-ridden country.

"Our vision is to put Pakistan on the path of progress and free the people from inflation," Nawaz said.