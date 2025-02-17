Singapore court finds Indian-origin opposition leader guilty of lying to parliament

SINGAPORE: The country's opposition leader was convicted Monday of lying to parliament while helping a fellow party member to cover up a false witness account, in a case that could disqualify him from running in upcoming national elections.

Pritam Singh, 48, secretary-general of the Workers' Party, was found guilty on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee which was probing a fellow MP.

The conviction is a blow to the Southeast Asian nation's struggling political opposition which is seeking to challenge the overwhelming dominance of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in elections expected within months.

In the verdict delivered in the State Courts, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan convicted Singh of the two charges against him.

The charges against Singh relate to his handling of Raeesah Khan, a former lawmaker from his party, who lied to Parliament in a separate case.

He is accused of wilfully providing two false answers to the Committee of Privileges (COP) during its inquiry into Khan's case on December 10 and December 15, 2021.

Singh faces up to three years in prison, a fine of up to SGD 7,000 (USD 5,290), or both for each charge.

His trial began four months ago.

Politically, the conviction could disqualify Singh from his parliamentary seat and rule out his standing in the next general election which must be called by November 2025.

"Any claim he made to the COP to the contrary was a lie he wilfully told," said Judge Tan.

The sentencing in the case will be announced later in the day.