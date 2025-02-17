UK PM Starmer "ready and willing" to put UK troops on the ground in Ukraine

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said the UK is "ready and willing" to put troops on the ground in Ukraine in pursuit of a peace deal with Russia amid a "generational challenge" to the country's security.

Ahead of travelling to Paris for an important informal summit with European leaders to discuss US President Donald Trump's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Starmer penned a column in The Daily Telegraph to warn that Europe faces an "existential threat" and must "step up" to enhance defence and security measures for the continent.

His Downing Street spokesperson also confirmed a planned visit to Washington next week to hold bilateral talks with Trump, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict featuring heavily.

"We're facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security, Starmer told reporters during a tour of a diagnostic centre in Bristol, south-west England, on Monday morning. Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next and to make sure that if there is peace, and we all want peace that it is lasting," he said.

Writing in the newspaper column, Starmer notes that securing a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty for the long term is essential if "we are to deter Putin from further aggression in the future".