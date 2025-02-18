Schools around US confront anxiety over Trump's actions on immigration

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not known to have entered schools anywhere. But the possibility has alarmed families enough that some districts are pushing for a change in the policy allowing agents to operate in schools.

Denver Public Schools last week sued the Department of Homeland Security, accusing the Trump administration of interfering with the education of young people in its care. Denver took in 43,000 migrants from the southern border last year, including children who ended up in the city's public schools. Attendance at schools where migrant kids are concentrated has fallen in recent weeks, the district said in the lawsuit, saying the immigration raid at a local apartment complex was a factor.

The support Denver schools have given to students and families to help through the uncertainty involves "tasks that distract and divert resources from DPS's core and essential educational mission," lawyers for the district said in the lawsuit.

Around the country, conservatives have been questioning whether immigrants without legal status should even have the right to a public education.

Oklahoma's Republican state superintendent, Ryan Walters, pushed a rule that would have required parents to show proof of citizenship — a birth certificate or passport — to enroll their children in school. The rule would have allowed parents to register their children even if they could not provide proof, but advocates say it would have strongly discouraged them from doing so. Even the state's Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, thought the rule went too far — and vetoed it.

In Tennessee, Republican lawmakers have put forward a bill that would allow school districts to decide whether to admit students without papers. They say they hope to invite legal challenges, which would give them a chance to overturn a four-decade-old precedent protecting the right of every child in the country to get an education.