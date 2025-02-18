Top Russian, US officials set to hold talks on Ukraine war without Kyiv

RIYADH: Top Russian and U.S. officials are set to hold talks hold talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in a bid to improve their ties and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

The meeting between the two countries' top diplomats in Riyadh would be their most significant since the Russia invaded its neighbor almost three years ago, and is meant to pave the way for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump earlier this month upended U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia, saying he and Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov arrived in the Saudi capital on Monday night. Ushakov said the talks would be "purely bilateral" and would not include Ukrainian officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet the Russian delegation, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

The recent U.S. diplomatic blitz on the war has sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won't be favorable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the U.K. on Monday to decide how to respond.