India has been victim of Pakistan-backed terror acts: Envoy tells UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: India has been a victim of terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan through groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and it is a "supreme irony" when the global epicentre of terrorism pats itself on the back claiming to fight against the scourge, Delhi's envoy told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by China.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish delivered a strongly-worded retort after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Ishaq Dar made remarks about Jammu and Kashmir during an open debate on Tuesday on 'Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance' held under China's presidency of the Council.

"Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism," Harish said.

"Hence it is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. India has been a victim of acts of terror perpetrated by this country through terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harkat Ul Mujahidin, among dozens of others," the Indian envoy added.