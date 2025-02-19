Malaysia is betting on data centres to boost its economy. But experts warn they come at a price

JOHOR BAHRU: Winson Lau has always had contingency plans. But he wasn't prepared for data centres.

Lau relies on water and electricity to operate his thriving export business in Malaysia's Johor province, where he raises a kaleidoscope of tropical fish in rows of aquariums, including albino fish with red spots that can fetch up to $10,000 from collectors. His contingency plans in the event of an outage involve an intricate system of purifying wastewater through friendly bacteria and an alarm system to quickly switch to backup power.

But these measures can't compete with the gigantic, power-guzzling and thirsty data centres being built in Johor. The province is on track to have at least 1.6 gigawatts of data centres at any given moment from nearly nothing in 2019, making it the fastest-growing data centre market in Southeast Asia, according to a report published in April.

Data centres are large, windowless buildings filled with racks of computers that need lots of electricity. To prevent overheating, they rely on energy-intensive air conditioning systems using pumped water. Increasingly used by tech companies for running artificial intelligence systems, the power demand from future facilities in Malaysia may rise to over 5 gigawatts by 2035, according to researchers at Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank. This is more than half of Malaysia's entire renewable capacity in 2023.

Over 95% of the energy available to Malaysia in 2022 was from fossil fuels, according to the International Energy Agency. The country is now the fifth-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas globally.

And with planned renewable projects, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in September that the country was "confident of a surplus of energy" to fuel large projects and keep exporting. But Lau doesn't fancy the chances of his homegrown business competing against the foreign-funded behemoths for energy.

Even without data centres, Malaysia is susceptible to power interruptions because of storms, including one that lasted 30 minutes last year and killed 300,000 fish, costing Lau over $1 million. He worries that data centres would result in longer outages.

To survive, Lau is moving to Thailand and already scouting potential locations for a new fish farm. "Big data centre is coming, and there is shortage of power," he said. "It'll be crazy."