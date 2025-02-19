Notorious underworld figure shot dead at local court in Colombo

COLOMBO: A noted underworld figure Ganemulle Sanjiwa died after he was shot on Wednesday morning within the court premises sending shock waves through the judicial district of Hulftsdorp, a suburb of Colombo.

He died after admission to the hospital, Dr Rukshan Bellana, director of the National Hospital said.

Sanjiwa was brought for a hearing to the main magistrate's court from the prison at the southern town of Boossa when he was shot at by a gunman, who was present at the hearing disguised as a lawyer, police said.

The revolver used for the murder was discovered within the court premises as a manhunt was launched to nab the assassin, police added.