Russia praises Trump for criticising Ukraine-NATO moves

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday praised US President Donald Trump for blaming the Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into the NATO military alliance.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the conflict on his predecessor, Joe Biden, and has said the nearly three years of fighting would "never have started" had he been president in 2022.

"He is the first, and so far, in my opinion, the only Western leader who has publicly and loudly said that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the previous administration's pushy line of dragging Ukraine into NATO," Lavrov said of Trump in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in Russia's State Duma.