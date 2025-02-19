UK government cracks down on online knife sales after spate of high-profile crimes

LONDON: A new law introduced after a spate of high-profile knife crimes will make it harder for young people to purchase knives online, the UK government announced Wednesday.

The stricter regulation follows several fatal knife crimes involving young people, including the 2024 murder of three girls by teenager Axel Rudakubana, who was able to purchase the blade he used on Amazon, bypassing age verification rules.

"Ronan's Law", named after a 16-year-old murdered in 2022, will require retailers to report "suspicious" and bulk blade purchases to authorities, as well as bolster age verification checks.

The jail terms for retailers who sell knives to under-18s will also be increased from six months to up to two years under the new law.

The punishment "could apply to an individual who has processed the sale or a CEO of the company", according to a Home Office press release.