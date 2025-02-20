As Ukraine war reaches its three-year mark, Russia seems to have time on its side as talks start

When Russian troops rolled into Ukraine three years ago, they brought their parade uniforms with them on the push to Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin expected a quick victory.

What Putin dubbed the "special military operation" has turned into Europe's largest conflict since World War II. Tens of thousands have been killed, entire cities have been reduced to smoldering ruins, millions of Ukrainians became refugees, and Russia was isolated from the West.

Now as senior Russian and US officials are talking again and setting the stage for summit meeting, Putin appears closer than ever to cementing Moscow's gains of about a fifth of Ukraine's territory and keeping it out of NATO.

President Donald Trump sharply reversed the three-year US policy of isolating Russia when he called Putin and said afterward they agreed "to work together very closely" to end the war. He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "will be involved" in negotiations but didn't elaborate.

Trump also expressed understanding of Putin's key demand on the pivotal issue of Ukraine's prospective NATO membership that the US and other alliance members previously described as irreversible. "They've been saying that for a long time that Ukraine cannot go into NATO," Trump said of Russia. "And I'm OK with that."

Changing fortunes

Putin invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, after demanding that NATO abandon membership for Ukraine and pull back the alliance's troops on NATO's eastern flank -- actions rejected by the West.

He claimed his move was necessary to safeguard Russia's security interests and protect Russian speakers in Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies denounced his move as an unprovoked act of aggression. Ukrainians saw it as Moscow's attempt to destroy their national sovereignty and identity.

Russian troops reached the outskirts of Kyiv early in the invasion but pulled back a month later amid heavy losses and Ukraine's attacks on supply lines. More humiliating setbacks came in September and October 2022, when a Ukrainian counteroffensive forced Russia to pull back from large parts of the Kharkiv region in the northeast and the Kherson region in the south.

Fortunes changed in 2023 when a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south failed to cut Russia's land route to the Crimea Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Kyiv in 2014.