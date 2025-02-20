German voters prepare to elect a new parliament. Here's what to expect on and after election day

BERLIN: German voters go to the polls Sunday to elect a new parliament that will determine how the country is run for the next four years.

Europe's biggest economy is the 27-nation European Union's most populous nation and a leading member of NATO, as well as the second-biggest weapons supplier to Ukraine, after the United States, following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Germany's next government will be central to Europe's response to an assertive new US administration.

Here's a look at what to expect for Sunday and beyond.

What happens on election day?

Polls are due to open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.. Germans can also vote by postal ballot, but their ballot must arrive by the time polling stations close on election day to be counted.

Exit polls will come and vote-counting will begin immediately after voting ends, and the general picture of the outcome should be clear very quickly. A final official result is expected early Monday.

Who are the contenders?

Four candidates are running to be Germany's next leader: incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the center-left Social Democrats; Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party; current Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, of the environmentalist Greens; and Alice Weidel, of the far-right neo-Nazi, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Preelection polls have put Merz's Union bloc in the lead with support of about 30%, ahead of AfD, with around 20%. Scholz's Social Democrats and Habeck's Greens are further back.

Merz is favored to replace Scholz as chancellor, but it's not yet clear what governing coalitions will be possible after the election. How easy it is to form a government may depend in part on how many parties are in the new parliament. Opinion polls show three parties hovering around the 5% of the vote needed to win seats.

All mainstream parties say they won't work with AfD.