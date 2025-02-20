Hamas to return four Israeli bodies, including a mother and her two young children

KHAN YOUNIS: Hamas is set to return the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday, including a mother and her two children who have long been feared dead and had come to embody the nation's agony following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

The remains to be released from the Gaza Strip are of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir. Kfir was the youngest captive taken that day. Hamas has said all three were killed in an Israeli airstrike early in the war.

The militant group also plans to release the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted.

"The heart of an entire nation breaks," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday in anticipation of the bodies being returned to Israel.

Hundreds of people, mostly masked Hamas fighters, gathered at the handover site on the outskirts of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where large banners had been set up, including one showing an image of rows of coffins draped in Israeli flags.

Israelis have celebrated the return of 24 living hostages in recent weeks under a tenuous ceasefire that paused over 15 months of war. But the handover on Thursday will provide a grim reminder of those who died in captivity as the talks leading up to the truce dragged on for over a year.

It could also provide impetus for negotiations on the second stage of the ceasefire that have hardly begun. The first phase is set to end at the beginning of March.