'Trump says Pope attacked himself': Ukrainians blast back at US President with memes

KYIV: Ukrainians trolled US President Donald Trump with viral memes and put downs Thursday after he insulted Volodymyr Zelensky and blamed Ukraine for Russia's invasion.

Ukrainians have often resorted to dark humour to get them through difficult times in the last three years of war.

They did so once again after Trump called Zelensky a "dictator" despite the Ukrainian president having been democratically elected.

A popular meme showed a photo of people punching each other in the face captioned "Ukrainians discussing internal politics", contrasting with an image of an orderly roundtable gathering captioned "Ukrainians when Trump insults Zelensky".

The meme, posted by the popular Saint Javelin account on Instagram, had gathered over 15,500 likes and 2,400 shares in less than 24 hours.

Another post shared on Telegram showed Ukraine as a big bear cradling a cub with Zelensky's face and giving the middle finger to Trump.

Zelensky's popularity has fallen, but the percentage of Ukrainians who trust him has never dipped below 50 percent since the conflict started, according to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

He has remained leader under the martial law imposed while his country fights for its survival.