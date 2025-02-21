Bus blasts rock central Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said that bombs on three buses exploded in the central city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening, with a local official saying there were no injuries.

Defence Minister Israel Katz accused "Palestinian terrorist organisations" of carrying out the blasts, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold a security meeting.

"Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement.

Three devices exploded on buses while two were being defused, a police spokesman told AFP.

A large number of police were deployed to search for suspects, the police statement said.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, said in a video statement that there were "no injured in these incidents".

Television footage aired by some Israeli networks showed a completely burnt-out bus and another that was on fire.

Israeli media said that bus drivers countrywide had been asked to stop and inspect their vehicles for additional explosive devices.