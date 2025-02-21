Man accused of trying to kill author Salman Rushdie found guilty of attempted murder

MAYVILLE: A New Jersey man was convicted Friday of attempted murder and assault for stabbing author Salman Rushdie multiple times on a New York lecture stage in 2022.

A jury found Hadi Matar, 27, guilty after a little less than two hours of deliberations following a trial in Chautauqua County Court.

Matar ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution where Rushdie was about to speak on August 12, 2022, and stabbed him more than a dozen times before a live audience.

The attack left the 77-year-old prizewinning novelist blind in one eye.

Another man was injured.

Rushdie was the key witness during seven days of testimony, describing in graphic detail his life-threatening injuries and long and painful recovery.

Matar could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.