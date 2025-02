South Sudan closes schools after students collapse due to extreme heat

JUBA: South Sudan on Thursday announced the closure of all schools for two weeks due to an ongoing extreme heatwave that has caused some students to collapse.

This is the second time the country — which faces extreme effects from climate change, including flooding during the rainy season — has closed schools during a heatwave in February and March.

Deputy Education Minister Martin Tako Moi said Thursday “an average of 12 students had been collapsing in Juba city every day."

Most schools in South Sudan have makeshift structures made with iron sheets and do not have electricity that could power cooling systems.

Environment Minister Josephine Napwon Cosmos on Thursday urged residents to stay indoors and drink water as temperatures were expected to rise as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit).